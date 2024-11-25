Rochester Regional Health to train peace officers as an added security measure

Rochester Regional Health is stepping up its security measures by training eligible staff to become peace officers.

Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation that officials say is meant to “bridge the gap between health care and public safety” across the health care system.

The legislation authorizes members of Rochester Regional Health's security team to serve as peace officers at Rochester General and Unity hospitals.

These peace officers will be allowed to issue appearance tickets, make arrests, do constitutionally permissive searches, and confiscate illegal firearms — among other things.

“This is a piece of legislation that we've been working on for some time,” said Tim Tull, vice president of safety and security for Rochester Regional Health. “It's going to be an effective tool to help us manage the criminal activity that does occasionally come to the campus.”

Tull said the peace officer designation comes at a time when safety in the health care system has become critical. He said this initiative will add an extra layer of protection.

“This milestone is not just about responding to threats, it's about creating an environment where everyone feels secure, where our team members can focus on delivering compassionate care, and our patients can heal without fear,” Tull said.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson sponsored the bill. He said this initiative coupled with other security measures supports the institution’s mission to create a safer space for everyone.

“Health care environments require robust security protocols to address growing safety concerns,” Bronson said. “This law will empower Rochester Regional Health security officers with the tools they need to keep our patients, keep our visitors and keep staff here at Rochester Regional Health Facilities safe.”

Tull said the peace officer positions will require extra training. They will partner directly with local law enforcement.

The University of Rochester Medical Center also has peace officers at its facilities.