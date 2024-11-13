Sister Cities Bridge renovations are complete

New York state and local officials on Tuesday celebrated the completion of the revitalization of the Sister Cities bridge.

That bridge project, which spans the Genesee River, includes the addition of flags and plaques on the bridge representing each of Rochester’s sister cities around the world.

Provided An image of the Sister Cities Bridge before its revitalization. New York state and local officials celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, the completion of the revitalization of the Sister Cities Bridge. That bridge project, which spans the Genesee River, includes the addition of flags and plaques on the bridge representing each of Rochester’s "sister cities" around the world.

Walter Mosely is the New York Secretary of State, and came to Rochester to view the renovations which also include a link to Austin Seward Plaza for bicycles and pedestrians.

He told WXXI News that a bridge like this is not only useful it is also symbolic.

“Because ultimately, if we're going to see the maximum potential being met…we cannot continue to have barriers, whether they're organic or whether they are manmade.”

Provided An image of the Sister Cities Bridge after its revitalization. New York state and local officials celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, the completion of the revitalization of the Sister Cities Bridge. That bridge project, which spans the Genesee River, includes the addition of flags and plaques on the bridge representing each of Rochester’s "sister cities" around the world.

Mosely said New York state wants “to continue to pour in resources, continue to pour in our time, but more importantly, continue to pour in our efforts to listen to the people who live in Rochester, to see and hear what they actually want.”

Improvements to the Sister Cities bridge include renovations to ensure structural integrity; the creation of a flyover link to Austin Steward Plaza for bicycles and pedestrians and the addition of flags and plaques on the bridge representing each of Rochester’s sister cities from around the world.

In a statement, Mayor Malik Evans said the city continues “to make steady progress embracing the beauty of nature in our urban core through our ROC the Riverway initiative.”

The renovation of the Sister Cities Bridge totaled $6.6 million, with $5.2 million of that cost funded by the state.