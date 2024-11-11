Explosion and fire destroys home in Greece on Monday

Three people were injured after an explosion and fire destroyed a house in the Town of Greece early Monday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Stone Road and numerous calls came in to 911 to report the situation.

Barnard Fire Chief Stephen Andrews said when firefighters got there, they found the home’s occupants standing outside the building.

“There were three people that had been inside the home that were out front, waiting for help to arrive," Andrews said. "Those three were promptly transported to Strong (Hospital). They were conscious, they were out in the street in front of the home so we did not have to actually rescue them. They had already gotten out of the structure, but they certainly needed medical attention and were promptly transported.”

The condition of those three residents was not immediately available. The explosion and fire also damaged a house next door. Those people got out of their house and they were not injured, but Andrews said they won’t be able to get back into their house right away.

He said that fire investigators will look to see whether a problem with natural gas or some other factor is behind the explosion.

The chief also said it's a good time of year to remember to get out of a house if you smell natural gas.

“Obviously natural gas is a concern, especially with the heating season upon us, and so we can’t emphasize enough that people need to, if they smell gas, get out of the house and then call RG&E," Andrews advised.