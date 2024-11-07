Arrest made in 32-year-old cold case in Rochester

Rochester Police say that they have made an arrest in a more than 30-year-old cold case.

It dates back to October 11, 1992, when 31-year-old Victoria Jobson was reported missing by her family. Some weeks later, on Dec. 7, a person walking on Rutter St. on the west side of the city found Jobson’s body in a vacant lot.

RPD says that Jobson had been stabbed multiple times and it was clear she had been dead for a while. They say the evidence also showed she was killed at a different location and her body was moved to Rutter St.

Officials say despite exhaustive efforts by investigators, the case initially went cold.

But new steps were taken over the last few decades, and recently detectives and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence to a grand jury.

On Nov. 4, police say that 59-year-old Arthur Jason Jr. was arrested in Livingston County on a drug charge and transferred to the Monroe County Jail.

An indictment warrant was unsealed on Wednesday charging Jason with murder in the 2nd degree.

Also, police say that with the help of United States Marshals and the Hamilton, Ontario Police Dept. in Canada, a second person was taken into custody on a sealed indictment warrant. The name of the individual and the charges have not yet been revealed.

Jason is scheduled to have a court appearance on Nov. 12, which RPD notes would have been Victoria Jobson’s 63rd birthday.