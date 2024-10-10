Roberts Wesleyan receives $400,000 federal grant to reduce domestic and dating violence

Roberts Wesleyan University / Instagram Roberts Wesleyan University in North Chili, NY.

Roberts Wesleyan University has received a federal grant for a new project, focusing on reducing domestic violence, dating violence and sexual assault and stalking.

The $400,000 in funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women.

Officials at Roberts Wesleyan said this funding is not in response to any recent uptick in violence, but Associate Vice President for Student Experience, Ian Slater said that when this kind of domestic violence or sexual assault happens, it can affect not only a student’s immediate academic situation, but their entire future.

“The way that these kinds of situations can affect students academic engagements, their social relationship building and social skills, their career ambitions,” said Slater. “These kinds of situations can really profoundly shape the way that a student might have a journey ahead. So part of our goal here is not just in the educational space or the resourcing and supporting victims, but in prevention work.”

As part of the program, which will be funded over three years, counseling will be provided by Agape Counseling Services and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will also help establish a community response team to oversee the program.

Lyndsay Brooks, Director of Wellness at Roberts Wesleyan, said that it’s important to be proactive so that students feel safe and supported.

“It's great education and prevention for them to have, you know, not just here on a college campus, but just in life in general,” Brooks said. “I think it'll help them to just develop healthy relationships and recognize, some of the warning signs so that they can get the help and the support that they need sooner.”

In statement, Roberts Wesleyan President Rupert Hayles Jr. said the university’s commitment “is to promote a culture of safety, including students’ personal safety and emotional well-being.”

