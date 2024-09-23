Looking for an affordable senior apartment? Get in line. Record wait lists seen across Rochester

The redevelopment and expansion of Cobbs Hill Village is slightly ahead of schedule.

What’s been built so far is replacement apartments for existing residents. But there could be new tenants moving in by this time next year. And given the shortage of lower-income housing locally, there already is a long list of prospective renters.

“The need is very real. Our waiting lists are at record lengths,” said Scott Procious, president and CEO of Rochester Management, which owns Cobbs Hill Village and is one of the largest providers of affordable senior housing locally. “We run a 96 to 97 percent occupancy (and) our waiting lists ... most of them are one to two years, based on average normal turnover.”

Included in the 3,000-plus units that Rochester Management owns or manages is Plymouth Gardens, Seneca Towers and Meadow Reserve of Irondequoit. Once finished, Cobbs Hill Village will increase from 60 to 104 apartments — all affordable and limited to people 55 and older.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting last week at the Norris Drive property marked the first milestone in an ongoing redevelopment.

One building has been completed, rising three stories and numbering 40 units. Dozens of existing tenants moved over from one of the original, 1950s-era single-story buildings back in May, and that structure since has been demolished.

A second, nearly identical building is under construction — there will be a community space, a community room and common area kitchen that will connect the two buildings, Procious said. And 24 garden-style townhouse apartments will follow.

“There was a little bit of delay last summer with all the rain,” Procious said. “Phase two is off to a very good start, probably a little bit ahead of schedule. But overall ... it'll still be a project that will be completed sometime in the summer of 2026.”

Construction costs are $35 million, supported by a state loan under the Housing Finance Agency' s Mitchell-Lama Loan program and a grant from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority. New units have patios or decks, fitness rooms, and computer labs , and are equipped with high-efficiency heating and appliances.

The redevelopment faced stiff resistance from neighbors and residents alike. They didn’t want to see further development in the park and preferred the existing buildings be rehabbed. Among them was Lee Sengbusch, who is still in his old apartment.

“I’m in the old building, which I love,” he said, adding that the new building is “beautiful and modern” with a nice kitchen and other amenities. “We just didn’t want it here.”

Residents were not invited to the ribbon-cutting, receiving a notice from Rochester Management that while they had wanted to include them, space was limited.