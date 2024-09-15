Women of color gather in Rochester to focus on health and entrepreneurship

Women and girls of color gathered at Genesee Valley Park this weekend for the 18th annual "A Call to Women of Color" event. The gathering, provided attendees with free health services, community connections, and a platform to support local entrepreneurs.

The event offered health screenings, including mammograms, STI testing, HIV testing, and blood pressure checks. It also featured live performances, wellness activities, and opportunities to engage with local vendors.

Jackie Dozier, founder of "A Call to Women of Color" and Director of Community Health and Well-being at Common Ground Health, focused on the importance of self-care.

“Self-care has to be intentional, especially when it comes to us as women," she said. "We also have to build in that self-care, because it's very important and it's a hard thing for us to do."

Dozier said that the event aims to provide women with resources and screenings they may not otherwise have access to, pointing to the role of prevention in maintaining health.

In addition to health services, the event promoted entrepreneurship, and showcasing businesses and nonprofit organizations run by Black women in the community.

Michelle Allen, a longtime volunteer, praised the event for empowering women financially.

“It’s just inspiring to see women forging their own path, financially, being their own boss," she said. "It's just good to see Black women being bosses."

Attendees had the opportunity to shop from over 50 vendors, with offerings ranging from jewelry to natural foods, while also receiving information on voter registration and health services.

Diane Sheffield, a vendor who has been part of the event for 15 years, spoke about the importance of sisterhood and knowledge-sharing.

“Sisterhood is an important piece in our life. it’s like a big family reunion," she said. "Sharing, getting information, passing things on and making connections. It's important that we do that."

Sheffield also said that women of color need access to resources to make informed decisions for their health and success.

“Empowering women of color is about making sure that you listen to them, you have resources to assist with what they need," she said. "And if you don't have those resources, you know where to send them to get those resources."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black women are among the fastest-growing groups of entrepreneurs in the U.S., with nearly 2.7 million Black women-owned businesses as of 2021.

