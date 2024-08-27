Police cancel Amber Alert for missing 7-year-old in Rochester

UPDATE: As of early Wednesday morning (just after 12:30 a.m.) this Amber Alert was canceled. RPD says that at about midnight, 7-year-old Akelise Johnson was found unharmed, inside a home in the city of Rochester. Other details were not immediately available.

————————————————

Original story:

Rochester Police put out an Amber Alert on Tuesday night for a missing 7-year-old child.

They are investigating what they are describing as a child abduction that happened near 189 N. Water St. at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

The child, Akelise Johnson, is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds.

Akelise was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, colorful shorts and white squared glasses.

Police say the suspect, Celeta Johnson, is the mother of the child. She is described as a Black female, about 35-years-old with short black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet-7 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

RPD says she was last seen wearing a dark colored wig in a bob hairstyle, wearing a white t-shirt, long, dark colored pants and a gold chain piercing running from her ear to her nose.

Police say Johnson was last seen traveling on N. Water St., possibly heading for Trust St.

They also say that Akelise was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe there is imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester Police at 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information or a sighting.

