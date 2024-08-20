New York announces settlement over discounted broadband program for low-income residents



New York state has reached a settlement with Spectrum’s parent company to continue to provide discounted broadband services to low-income residents.

Governor Kathy Hochul said recently that the New York State Public Service Commission has reached a settlement with Charter Communications, the corporate parent of cable and internet provider Spectrum, which requires that communications company to provide discounted broadband service to low-income New Yorkers.

The PSC approved a settlement last week with Charter, after an earlier order had certain conditions including one that Charter offer a low-income broadband program with download speeds of at least 30 megabits per second (Mbps) for $14.99 per month.

Staff for the PSC alleged that Charter increased the price $24.99/month at a higher speed of 50 Mbps without getting the commission’s approval.

The company disputed those allegations, according to a statement from Hochul’s office.

The settlement will require Charter to re-establish the program at $15/month for a download speed of 50 Mbps for four years for New Yorkers in the National Free School Lunch Program or receiving SSI benefits. For years two through four of the program, Hochul said, Charter can’t raise the price by more than the rate of inflation.

Rory Christian, PSC Chair, said that ongoing litigation delayed implementation of the state’s Affordable Broadband Act, and the federal Affordable Connectivity Program has expired.

He said by approving this settlement, the PSC will make affordable broadband available to eligible New Yorkers in Charter’s service territory while the litigation is resolved and/or federal funding is reinstated or federal broadband policy is clarified.