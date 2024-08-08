HBCU game to be played in Rochester in September

Rochester will be showcasing a football game in the city next month between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Details were released on Wednesday by Mayor Malik Evans and other officials for what is being called the inaugural Frederick Douglass HBCU Football Classic Weekend of Hope.

The football game is between the Central State University of Ohio and Albany State of Georgia.

The afternoon game will be held on September 21 at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Oak Street. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game is actually part of a four-day period of activities from Thursday, September 19 through Sunday, September 22.

Mayor Malik Evans says this event is also about more than just a football game.

“As much as it is a celebration of school spirit and tradition, it is also an important opportunity for high school students to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities. And on top of that, it is a lot of fun and I’m excited for a weekend full of community, competitive spirit and tradition.”

The title sponsor of the event is Wayne County-based Baldwin Richardson Foods.

Its president and CEO, Erin Tolefree, noted that she attended an HBCU, Spelman College in Atlanta and she and her company are proud to sponsor this upcoming game in Rochester.

“And this event aligns with our company values and community impact purpose, which is to make a positive impact by creating opportunities that advance equity and build a pathway for individuals to reach their full potential.”

Rochester Police have also joined the effort to organize these September events, and Deputy Chief Keith Stith said participating in the HBCU events is part of RPD’s efforts to better engage the community.

“I believe as a police department, we must think above and beyond the thought process of traditional policing to engage our community,” said Stith who added “that is what the Frederick Douglass HBCU football classic Weekend of Hope is all about.”

Game-day tickets are $25 each and are available now. Public events, including the Alumni Mixer at Innovative Field and Taste of Rochester Classic Crawl highlighting Black businesses, do not require paid tickets.

For more information, visit www.CityOfRochester.gov/HBCUclassic.