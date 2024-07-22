Hochul requests emergency declaration after recent storms across the region

Governor Kathy Hochul has made a request for federal help following recent tornadoes and other storms throughout a number of upstate counties in recent weeks.

Hochul made the request for a federal Emergency Declaration over the weekend, to support recovery operations in 15 counties including Genesee, Ontario and Steuben.

The governor says that designation would authorize FEMA to provide reimbursement for debris removal, and actions to eliminate or reduce immediate threats of additional damage to critical infrastructure.

This request comes after that rash of tornadoes, including a strong storm that caused major damage in the small Central New York city of Rome.

Closer to Rochester, a weaker tornado caused damage in Canandaigua, as that tornado and a strong thunderstorm, took down trees in Kershaw Park and also damaged some buildings on July 15.

Hochul noted that the state saw 17 confirmed tornadoes across the state in July, the largest number of confirmed tornadoes for the month since records began in 1950.

In a statement, Hochul said that “We must give our communities the support they need to recover,” and while the federal request is under consideration, the state continues to work with affected counties to assess damages and that will help determine New York’s ability to request a Major Disaster Declaration which could result in additional federal funding

