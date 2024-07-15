Cash reward offered for information leading to an arrest in attack on RTS bus driver

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot an RTS bus driver in the face with a BB gun last month.

Police say the 67-year-old driver pulled up to a bus stop on Bay Street on the afternoon of June 18 when he was attacked by the suspect.

"This cowardly act was more than just an assault on one of our bus drivers. It was an assault on our entire community," Mayor Malik Evans said on Monday. "It was an assault on everyone who serves the public, and it was an assault on every member of the public who relies on the critical services — which is everyone."

RTS President and CEO Miguel Velázquez said the driver has undergone multiple surgeries after suffering what he described as a life-altering injury.

Velázquez is appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information on the suspect, calling it an opportunity for the community to return the kindness shown to them by bus drivers who help them get to work and school and medical appointments every day.

"One way of doing that is to help identify this person, to send a message that this is not right, that our drivers are providing a critical service and they can be out there doing it safely as they should," Velázquez said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call 311, 911, or the Crimestoppers tip line (585) 423-9300, email RPDTipLine@CityofRochester.gov, or use the Report It app.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up $2,000 for tips that lead to arrests and convictions. Informants can remain anonymous.



