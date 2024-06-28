Eastman Kodak awarded state grant to expand apprenticeship program



Eastman Kodak has been awarded a substantial grant from New York state to help meet the demand for workers in the skilled trades.

Kodak will receive up to $285,000 from the New York State Labor Department to expand the company’s apprenticeship program. The grant is part of $3 million in federal funding provided to companies through the state labor department to increase employment opportunities for apprentices, including underrepresented populations.

Kodak revived that program in 2020 to address the scarcity of candidates for jobs in the skilled trades as well as fill vacancies left by retiring employees.

Terry Taber, Kodak Chief Technical Officer Terry Taber and Senior Vice President of Advanced Materials and Chemicals said the company is trying to fill jobs in a variety of support roles.

“It’s an ongoing need if you’re a manufacturing site, particularly in advanced materials, chemicals and films. You’re going to need the skilled trades to keep your machines running efficiently and also to look for improvements in productivity,” said Taber who noted that Kodak is training people for a variety of jobs including electricians, machinists and pipe fitters.

Taber said finding workers to fill these jobs in the skilled trades is a challenge a number of manufacturing companies are dealing with, and one which the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association has also been working on with local businesses to try and fill those jobs

“There is absolutely a need across all the skilled trades,” noted Taber. “We focus on a third or a half of them. I hear from my colleagues at other companies, all these skills are missing in terms of being available in the general marketplace.”



