Bello lays out broadband, bike lane, and sidewalk projects in infrastructure address

A local internet service provider plans to build a high-speed wireless broadband network that would provide affordable service to qualifying residents who live in certain distressed ZIP codes in the city of Rochester.

During an infrastructure address on Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a $4.3 million contract with Community Broadband Networks. It'll build out a network to serve roughly 6,000 people and has agreed not to charge more than $30 a month for service for the next five years.

"Census data shows that nearly two out of every 10 city households and three out of every 10 rural households don't have internet subscriptions, and many more people depend solely on their smartphone plans," Bello said. "But it's essential that our residents have equitable opportunities to access high speed affordable Internet."

Bello also said the county is finalizing a $1.8 million grant to Spectrum so it can extend its service in more rural areas, many of which are on the west side.

During his address, Bello also touted efforts to make Monroe County more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly.

Last year, the county installed its first-ever bike lanes on Elmwood Avenue in Brighton on a stretch of road that passes Town Hall. Bello announced that four additional miles of bike lanes will be installed this year at the following locations, all county roads:

Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road in Brighton.

Long Pond Road in Gates.

East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

Bello also highlighted a program launched by his administration that helps local governments pay for the construction of sidewalks along county roads. The county covers half of the cost of the projects while the local governments pick up the rest.

And he announced several new sidewalk projects along the following roadways:

Mile Square Road in Mendon.

West Avenue in Brockport.

Tobey Road in Pittsford.

Parts of Plank, Jackson, and Five Mile Line roads in Penfield.

Gilman Road in Riga.

Perinton was the first community to participate in that program. It installed sidewalks along Aldrich Road last year.