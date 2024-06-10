© 2024 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: helping local start-ups while providing valuable lessons for business students

Randy Gorbman
June 10, 2024

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship is working with a venture capital fund to help local business startups, while at the same time teaching their business students about real-world situations.
  • A small downtown Rochester park will be getting a combination of public and private dollars for a project that officials say will tie in to the redevelopment efforts along the waterfront.
  • And some store changes are in the works at Eastview Mall.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
