WXXI Business Report: helping local start-ups while providing valuable lessons for business students
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- The Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship is working with a venture capital fund to help local business startups, while at the same time teaching their business students about real-world situations.
- A small downtown Rochester park will be getting a combination of public and private dollars for a project that officials say will tie in to the redevelopment efforts along the waterfront.
- And some store changes are in the works at Eastview Mall.