RG&E investigating cause of widespread power outage in Brighton

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:56 AM EDT

A significant segment of Brighton is without power this morning, and RG&E continues to investigate the cause.

Power went out shortly before 9:30 a.m., affecting nearly 4,000 of the town’s 18,000 customers. The outage affected Brighton schools, and spanned the length of Elmwood Avenue, knocking out traffic signals and leaving businesses in the dark.

“The power outage affecting many in Brighton is affecting our schools as well,” read a message from the school district to Brighton parents. “School is continuing as normal. We are monitoring the situation and communicating with RG&E about restoration of power.”

French Road Elementary maintained power but other schools were "making adjustments as needed,” the message read, adding that backup generators in each building were able to operate essential emergency systems.

RG&E had estimated that power could be restored by noon. However, as of 12:30 p.m., crews still were working on the issue and a spokesperson said there were no updates to report.
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
