2024 Voter Guide: Budgets and school board elections in Monroe County area

School board elections and school district budget votes are quickly approaching. Residents in Monroe County can cast their ballots for their local district elections on May 21. Absentee and early voting are also options in many districts.

While some school board races are no contest, one such race in Webster is an anomaly — the incumbents of both open seats are not running for re-election, and the two newcomers have no opposition.

However, districts like Greece, Hilton, Penfield, and Spencerport have about double the number of candidates running compared to the number of open seats.

“That's an interesting trend that really hasn't happened in recent times,” said Amy Thomas, executive director of the Monroe County School Boards Association. “That is really unusual. That's something that I have not seen at least in my tenure."

For Greece and Hilton, each open seat’s incumbent is running for re-election. However, Penfield has two open seats with no incumbent to fill it, and Spencerport has one such opening.

“All of our communities have a vested interest, or should, in seeking the right candidates to serve as school board members,” Thomas said. “They are the leaders of the district, and they're responsible for the superintendent, and also they oversee at a very high level, the operations of the district and management of the (budget).”

A breakdown of board races and what’s on the ballot for area districts, including any budget propositions, follows.



BRIGHTON

In the Brighton Central School District, two candidates are running for two open seats. They are Christina Lee and Esther Winter, both incumbents.



Brighton’s proposed budget total: $104.9 million.

Proposed budget increase: 4.76%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $27.55 for Brighton properties; $26.79 for Pittsford properties.

Proposed tax levy increase: 1.88%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: None.

When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at the Central Administration Building, 2035 Monroe Ave., Brighton. Voting is in the gymnasium.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Brighton district’s website.



BROCKPORT

In the Brockport Central School District, four candidates are running for three open school board seats with two-year terms. They are Abigail Bristol, Terry Ann Carbone (incumbent), Kevin Parmele, and David Stroup (incumbent).



Brockport’s proposed budget total: $96.9 million.

Proposed budget increase: 4.89%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $17.84.

Proposed tax levy increase: None.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: None.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at the campus Technology and Training Center, 40 Allen St., Brockport.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Brockport district’s website.

CHURCHVILLE-CHILI

In the Churchville-Chili Central School District, four candidates are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Kathryn Arzuaga, Alycia Nagle (incumbent), Colleen Parker, and Jonathan Payne (incumbent).



Churchville-Chili's proposed budget total: $103.3 million.

Proposed budget increase: 4.08%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $14.45.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.77%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are three:

One would authorize the district to buy eight 66-passenger diesel buses at a maximum cost of about $1.5 million. Another would authorize the district to buy one 66-passenger electric bus at a maximum cost of $445,534. The last one would authorize the district to establish a reserve fund for future purchases of buses and related infrastructure, with total funding of no more than $15 million over the next 10 years.



When and where to vote: Noon to 9 p.m. in the north cafeteria (Door 31) at Churchville-Chili Middle School, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Churchville-Chili district’s website.



EAST IRONDEQUOIT

In the East Irondequoit Central School District, three candidates are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Stacey Beaumont, Patricia Storm, and Doreen Swan, all incumbents.



East Irondequoit’s proposed budget total: $100.1 million.

Proposed budget increase: 3.4%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $22.06.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.5%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: None.

When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at Eastridge High School, 2350 E. Ridge Road, Irondequoit.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the East Irondequoit district’s website.

EAST ROCHESTER

In the East Rochester Union Free School District, two candidates are running for two open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Patrick Flanagan and Jenalee Herb, both incumbents.



East Rochester's proposed budget total: $32.2 million.

Proposed budget increase: 1%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: The rate was not available at publication time.

Proposed tax levy increase: 1.58%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two:

One would establish a reserve fund for capital projects such as reconstruction and improvement of schools and other district buildings. The other would establish a Capital Reserve Equipment Fund.



When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 in the campus Multi-purpose Room, 222 Woodbine Ave., East Rochester.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the East Rochester district’s website.



FAIRPORT

In the Fairport Central School District, two candidates are running for two open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Rich Mueller and Mary Caitlin Wright (incumbent).



Fairport's proposed budget total: $159.8 million.

Proposed budget increase: 5.36%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $24.88.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.83%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two: One would authorize the district to spend up to $620,950 from an existing capital reserve fund for buses to buy three 71-passenger buses. The other would establish a new bus purchase reserve fund that would not exceed $15 million and would likely exist for 15 years.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at Joanna Perrin Middle School’s gymnasium, 85 Potter Place, Fairport.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Fairport district’s website.

GATES CHILI

In the Gates Chili Central School District, five candidates are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms and one open seat with a one-year term. They are Kerri Keyes (incumbent), Nicole Littlewood (incumbent), Robert Long (incumbent), Joseph Rittler and Tanya Srbinovski (incumbent). The three candidates with the highest number of votes will serve the three-year terms, and the candidate who gets the fourth-highest number of votes will serve the one-year term.

Gates-Chili's proposed budget total: $133.3 million.

Proposed budget increase: 3.7%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $22.02.

Proposed tax levy increase: 4.96%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two:

One is to authorize the purchase of school buses at a total cost of no more than $5 million. New York state would reimburse about 75% of the cost. The other is to permit the district to receive an additional 10% in state aid towards its fully funded energy performance improvement project.



When and where to vote: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 21 at Gates Chili High School in the Spartan Field House, 1 Spartan Way, Gates.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Gates Chili district’s website.

GREECE

In the Greece Central School District, six candidates are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Tracey Farmer (incumbent), Tammy Flores (incumbent), Tianna Johnson, Mary Lyke, Jordan Stenzel, and Sherita Traywick (incumbent).



Greece's proposed budget total: $307.7 million.

Proposed budget increase: 5.86%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: In a budget newsletter, the district said this year they cannot accurately predict the tax rate or an average tax bill because of housing market fluctuations. The town of Greece is expected to have an equalization rate of 68%. The district’s proposed tax levy is $125.5 million7. The tax rate will be determined in July.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.55%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there is one:

It would authorize the purchase of 10 replacement school buses — eight 30-passenger buses and two 26-passenger wheelchair-accessible buses. The total estimated aggregate cost would not exceed $1,064,504. To eliminate the impact on the tax levy and tax rate, the district would use $490,000 from the Bus Purchase Reserve Fund and bond payments over five years.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Transportation and Support Services facility, 1790 Latta Road, Greece.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Greece district’s website.

HILTON

In the Hilton Central School District, four candidates are running for two open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Austin DeLorme, Ed Mascadri (incumbent), Stephanie Sloan (incumbent), and Mike Zillioux.



Hilton's proposed budget total: $101.5 million.

Proposed budget increase: 2.14%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: In Clarkson, the rate is estimated at $15.14. In Greece, the rate is estimated at $21.37. In Hamlin, the rate is estimated at $14.53. In Parma, the rate is estimated at $14.53.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.43%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two:

One is to authorize spending $1.4 million for seven 65-passenger gasoline school buses and two 30-passenger gasoline school buses. The second is to approve a $10 million Capital Reserve Fund to finance site work, construction, or reconstruction, and equipping of school buildings and facilities.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at Parma Town Hall, 1300 Hilton Parma Corners Road, Parma.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Hilton district’s website; scroll to the bottom.

HONEOYE FALLS-LIMA

In the Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District, there is no contest for the school board. Three candidates, all incumbents, are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Carol Bellavia, Kelli Eberle, and Christopher Neff.



Honeoye Falls-Lima's proposed budget total: $61 million.

Proposed budget increase: 1.93%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: The district includes homes in nine municipalities with varying projected rates. In Mendon, the rate is estimated at $26.85. In Henrietta, the rate is estimated at $18.26. In Rush, the rate is estimated at $21.48. In Lima, the rate is estimated at $19.58. In Avon, the rate is estimated at $19.39. In Livonia, the rate is estimated at $19.78. In West Bloomfield, the rate is estimated at $21.54. In Victor, the rate is estimated at $24.54. In Richmond, the rate is estimated at $21.78.

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.07%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there is one:

It would authorize purchasing up to seven vehicles for student transportation at a cost not to exceed $1.04 million.



When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21, Board of Education Room, Honeoye Falls-Lima High School, 83 East St., Honeoye Falls.

Absentee ballot information is available on the Honeoye Falls-Lima district’s website.

PENFIELD

In the Penfield Central School District, six candidates are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are James Ashby, Meghan Callan, Chris D'Orso, Christin Harley (incumbent), Patrick Moriarty, and Sarah Pace.



Penfield's proposed budget total: $119.7 million.

Proposed budget increase: 2.36%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: In Penfield, the rate is estimated at $20.57. In Perinton, the rate is estimated at $28.87. In Pittsford, the rate is estimated at $27.10. In Brighton, the rate is estimated at $27.53. In Macedon, the rate is estimated at $21.88. In Walworth, the rate is estimated at $24.84.

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.29%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two:

One is to purchase nine replacement school buses using $1.3 million from the 2017 Bus Purchase Reserve Fund. Another is to establish a new 10-year, $35 million 2024 Transportation Capital Reserve Fund.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at Penfield High School, 25 High School Drive, Penfield.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Penfield district’s website.

PITTSFORD

In the Pittsford Central School District, three candidates are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Jeffrey Casey (incumbent), Sarah Pelusio (incumbent), and René Sanchez-Kazacos (incumbent).



Pittsford's proposed budget total: $161.8 million.

Proposed budget increase: 4.04%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: The district did not provide the information at the time of publication.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.69%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are three.

One is to authorize the purchase of 13 replacement school buses and school bus communications equipment at a cost not to exceed $2.23 million. The second is to establish a Capital Instructional Technology Reserve Fund not to exceed $15 million plus accrued interest. The fund would be used for the purchase of equipment, including computer equipment. The maximum term of the fund would be 10 years. The third is to authorize a withdrawal of up to $500,000 from the Capital Instructional Technology Reserve to purchase laptops to support a program in which each sixth- through 12th-grade student is provided a laptop through the district.



When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at Barker Road Middle School gymnasium, 75 Barker Road, Pittsford.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Pittsford district’s website.

RUSH-HENRIETTA

In the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, three candidates are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Scott Adair, Kimberly DeLardge and Rachel Sherman, all incumbents.



Rush-Henrietta's proposed budget total: $171.6 million.

Proposed budget increase: 6.1%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $15.69.

Proposed tax levy increase: 4%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two others:

One deals with bus purchases. The district plans to spend $4.2 million to buy 19 buses, and the proposition would authorize the district to use $1.4 million from an existing reserve fund toward those purchases. The other would authorize the board to establish the 2024 Capital Reserve Fund that would have an ultimate amount of $25 million to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, repair and equip school buildings.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 at the Transportation and Operations Center, 1133 Lehigh Station Road, Henrietta.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Rush-Henrietta district’s website.

SPENCERPORT

In the Spencerport Central School District, five candidates are running for two open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Trisha Buscemi, Brandon Dries, Michael Miceli (incumbent), Jonathan Schallmo and Thomas J. Weaver.



Spencerport's proposed budget total: $97.2 million.

Proposed budget increase: 4.8%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: In Gates, the rate is estimated at $21.06. In Greece, the rate is estimated at $23.85. In Ogden, the rate is estimated at $16.22. In Parma, the rate is estimated at $16.22.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two others.

One would re-establish a Building Capital Reserve Fund that would span 15 years and would not exceed $25 million. The other seeks authorization to ask New York state for an additional 10% in building aid for an energy performance contract.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 in the District Office Building, 71 Lyell Ave., Spencerport.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Spencerport district’s website.

VICTOR

In the Victor Central School District, three candidates are running for two open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Elizabeth Mitchell (incumbent), Carol Prescott and Adam Snyder (incumbent).



Victor's proposed budget total: $103.2 million.

Proposed budget increase: 4.35%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $14.46.

Proposed tax levy increase: 4.43%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two others.

The first would purchase eight buses at an estimated cost of $1.37 million. The second would establish a $20 million capital reserve.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 in the Victor Early Childhood School boardroom, 953 High St., Victor.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Victor district’s website.

WEST IRONDEQUOIT

In the West Irondequoit Central School District, four candidates are running for three open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Gary Adams, Kate Copeland, Kevin Schoepfel, and Tamara Wall.



West Irondequoit's proposed budget total: $93.8 million.

Proposed budget increase: 5.7%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $21.28.

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.24%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there is one other:

It would authorize a maintenance capital project that would spend up to $1.62 million for a new roof, an HVAC rooftop unit and a boiler at Brookview Elementary.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Paul Blvd. Fire Department, 433 Cooper Road, Irondequoit.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the West Irondequoit district’s website.

WEBSTER

In the Webster Central School District, two candidates are running for two open school board seats with three-year terms. They are Michele Lowes and Jeffrey McCaffrey.



Webster's proposed budget total: $211 million.

Proposed budget increase: 3.2%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: The Webster district spans four towns. The school tax rates are projected at $28.41 for Webster, $16.98 for Penfield, $19.72 for Ontario, and $20.26 for Walworth.

Proposed tax levy increase: 3.3%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there is one other:

It seeks to authorize spending $1.2 million on school buses.



When and where to vote: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Webster Schroeder High School gym, 875 Ridge Road, Webster.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Webster district’s website.

WHEATLAND-CHILI

In the Wheatland-Chili Central School District, six candidates are running for four open school board seats with terms of varying lengths. The two candidates with the highest number of votes will serve three-year terms; the candidate with the third-highest number of votes will serve a two-year term; and the candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes will serve a one-year term. The candidates are Adria Callery, Stephanie Ely, James Musshafen (incumbent), Kim Snyder (incumbent), Andrew Tackling, and Heather Allen Woerner.



Wheatland-Chili's proposed budget total: $22.8 million.

Proposed budget increase: 2.45%.

Projected average tax rate per $1,000 assessed valuation: $19.14

Proposed tax levy increase: 2.99%.

Is the levy below the tax cap: Yes.

Propositions: In addition to the budget proposition, there are two:

One would authorize the district to undertake an $11.35 million capital improvement project to alter, renovate, or improve district facilities and grounds. It would allow the district to use $961,745 from an existing reserve fund toward the project. The other would authorize the district to use $240,000 from a reserve fund to buy two 65-passenger buses and one 29-passenger bus.



When and where to vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 in the gymnasium at the Middle/High School, 940 North Road, Scottsville.

Early and absentee voting information is available on the Wheatland-Chili district’s website.

