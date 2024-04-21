Rochester celebrates launch of Roc Murals project with art in underserved neighborhoods

Rochester has marked an artistic milestone with the unveiling of four new murals as part of the Roc Murals project.

The launch event, held at the Edgerton Rec Center over the weekend, highlighted the city's efforts to bring vibrant art to historically underserved neighborhoods, fostering economic development and community enhancement.

Heather Anderson, the city's Associate Planner, emphasized the multifaceted impact of the murals.

"We don't really acknowledge that artists are business owners. This is an entrepreneurial opportunity for artists," Anderson said. "So it's economic development, but it's also about mental health, and creating community spaces that are supportive of people that live in those communities."

Supported by $80,000 from Rochester's Percent for the Arts program, the murals are positioned in areas affected by systemic issues such as redlining, gun violence, and disinvestment. This initiative aims to address both economic and emotional needs within these communities.

Artist Shawnee Hill, who along with artist Katie Jo Suddaby, created one of the four new murals in Rochester, celebrated on Saturday, 4/20/24. Their mural is located at the Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Artists Shawnee Hill and Katie Jo Suddaby collaborated on one of the key pieces, a mural that incorporates the city logo with cultural motifs from Hill's Mohawk and Hopi heritage. Hill described the process as deeply immersive.

“It was like using your entire body to paint a love letter," she said. "And I really feel like that's super true, because it's like you're literally using every fiber of your being to put paint on such a huge, huge surface.”

Shedding light on the importance of the murals to local youth, Tamara Leigh, a Rochester native and Arts Administrator for the Rochester Mural Project, advocated for community engagement.

"I really encourage families to come out and see this art. Having children enjoy art and see our emcee where they live matters," Leigh said. "It's really easy to feel very small in this world, especially if you are a child. And so, knowing that these murals were created just for them in their communities and their neighborhoods? That matters."

With an ongoing commitment, the city annually allocates one percent of total development costs from eligible infrastructure projects to public art initiatives, supporting Mayor Evans's vision of using art to stimulate investment and community strengthening.

