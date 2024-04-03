Many city of Rochester buildings to close on Monday due to expected eclipse traffic

Rochester city officials say that due to the expected influx of thousands of people into the region on Monday to view the total eclipse, a number of city facilities will be closed:

· Rochester City Hall

· Neighborhood Service Centers

· The Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services DRHS Administrative Offices

· City Branch Libraries and the Central Library Downtown

· Rochester Animal Services shelter

· Rochester Traffic Violations Agency Office

· Parking and Municipal Code Violations Bureau Office

· Riverside and Mt. Hope Cemeteries (accommodations will be made for morning interment services for those religions requiring burial or cremation within 24 hours)

Commercial and residential refuse and recycling collection will take place as scheduled.

The Public Safety Building, 185 Exchange St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the City’s Auto Impound will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following City R-Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with family friendly eclipse activities planned from 12 noon to 5 p.m.:

· Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

· Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

· Hope R-Center, 524 Campbell St.

· Carter Street, 500 Carter St.

· Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

· David F. Gantt, 700 North St.

· Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

· Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

· Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

· Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

The Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge, Charles Carroll Plaza and the Running Track Bridge will not be accessible because they are active construction sites. The Cobbs Hill Reservoir will be closed to vehicular traffic, but open to foot traffic for those who wish to view the eclipse there.

