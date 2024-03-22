Here's what we know about the missing COVID funds meant for neighborhood nonprofits

Widespread financial mismanagement could be to blame for a non-profit failing to distribute COVID relief funds to local aid agencies.

Those agencies are owed $243,907, according to a forensic review commissioned by Monroe County and obtained by WXXI News.

Monroe County hired the upstart Community Resource Collaborative in May 2023 to serve as the “fiscal agent” for a network of about a dozen neighborhood nonprofits. Over the following months, the county disbursed more than $1 million in COVID relief funds to the organization. But by January 2024, the neighborhood groups – in areas ranging from food pantries to homeless outreach and workforce development – had stopped receiving checks.

The report includes summaries of interviews with key personnel showing that Tina Paradiso, formerly COO, took the job not knowing the size of the grant, would not have taken the job if she had, and didn’t have time to design an appropriate accounting system. CRC’s board of directors was inactive.

EFPR Group stated clearly in the audit’s introduction that it was not engaged to conduct an audit but a forensic review, and therefore contains no opinion on the collaborative’s accounting records. The auditors note that their report and conclusions are subject to change as various records requested were not provided – including cancelled checks from one of the bank accounts.

Auditors cited a lack internal financial oversight by CRC, while finding that the collaborative used grant funding on programs it wasn’t intended for, that it commingled funds between different programs and accounts at three different banks, and that the organization is likely insolvent and unable to fulfill its outstanding obligations.

One of CRC’s bank statements showed a balance of $2,900, with money owed to the neighborhood groups, and likely owed on three loans, a line of credit, and two car loans. The car loans appear to total $158,000, records show.

The county learned of the problem and announced the next day that it was launching a forensic audit of Community Resource Collaborative. That was Feb. 8. The goal: to determine what happened to the $1.1 million that county had released to the collaborative thus far.

State and federal law enforcement agencies have also opened investigations into Community Resource Collaborative.

And county officials have launched a search for a new contractor to replace Community Resource Collaborative.

Democratic County Legislator Rachel Barnhart said in a statement that she believes the county “has culpability in this mess” and that the report doesn’t address its shortcomings around the process by which CRC was selected for the contract and subsequent oversight.

“A further inquiry needs to be made about what went wrong at the County level, and how we can prevent this from happening again,” Barnhart’s statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.