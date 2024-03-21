Backers of downtown Business Improvement District drop effort, blame lack of City Council support

Backers of a downtown Business Improvement District have dropped the effort and are pivoting to support other revitalization efforts.

In an email this afternoon, the Partnership for Downtown Rochester wrote that there “not presently the political will and majority support needed from Rochester City Council to successfully establish a business improvement district.”

City Council member Willie Lightfoot recently defected, joining colleagues Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin and Kim Smith in opposition. It was not immediately clear who else might have joined in tilting the balance.

"After hearing over 1,500 responses to extensive community engagement, one thing was loud and clear: people want more from downtown Rochester," the email concluded.

The group says it will now focus on expanding its existing fundraising to help invigorate the Center City.

City Council President Miguel Meléndez issued the following statement.

"Today marked the end of efforts to bring a Business Improvement District to Downtown Rochester. That end also marks a new beginning for the future of our City’s Centre.

"As a board member of the Partnership for Downtown Rochester, I would like to first acknowledge all of the community engagement efforts and divergent opinions offered in the Business Improvement District efforts, and thank the team at RDDC for capturing valuable input that will be useful as we make decisions in the future. Clearly, there are many Downtown residents, small business owners, artists and members of the broader Rochester community who strongly believe in the vitality and promise of a strong Downtown.

"That’s why it’s crucial that we now come together as a community to determine a new direction -- one that creates secure jobs, supports a strong school system and promotes safety in our streets all while engaging and working with all the stakeholders who either call downtown home or engage in their livelihoods there. I’m challenging Downtown residents, the Downtown arts community, business owners, community leaders and the City Administration to meet us at the table with ideas, plans and dreams for a Downtown that fights for equity, offers opportunity to those who need it and creates a framework that will allow the center of the Flower City to blossom for everyone."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.