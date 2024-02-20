Rochester ranks in top 10 for quality of life in U.S. News and World Report list

U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the "Best Places to Live" and Rochester made the top 10 for "Quality of Life."

Rochester ranked ninth behind cities that included Ann Arbor, Michigan; San Jose, California; and Boston, Massachusetts.

The publication praised Rochester's affordability, relatively short commute times, and rich history. But it listed the region's people as it's biggest asset, saying they are "considered warmer, kinder, and more welcoming than their downstate brethren."

This follows a recent accolade from Conde Nast Readers' Choice Awards, which named Rochester the second friendliest U.S. city.

"We've often had folks tell us that Rochester gives off a Midwestern feel in terms of the friendliness of the community," said Rachel Laber Pulvino, spokesperson for the local tourism agency, Visit Rochester.

She said good reviews like this not only have the potential to draw more tourists to the region, they also boost local pride.

Laber Pulvino believes visitors experience a certain authenticity here.

"There's no Times Square of Rochester," she added. "Nothing here is a manufactured place."

Rochester will have a chance to show off its strong points in April when out of towners are expected to flock to the region to view the total solar eclipse.



