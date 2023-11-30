University of Rochester unions plan to strike in December

Two SEIU unions at the University of Rochester on Thursday issued a 10-day notice to the university that they will strike.

The strike is scheduled to be held from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 13.

Members of 1199SEIU and SEIU 200United — which represent more than 1,800 service workers and patient caregivers at the University of Rochester Medical Center, the university's River Campus and the Eastman School of Music — have been bargaining for what they call livable wages and quality benefits.

On Nov. 21, the unions held a strike authorization vote, which passed nearly unanimously.

At the time, 1199SEIU Vice President Tracey Harrison said workers were “determined to come out and make sure that their voice is being heard."

Union officials previously have said that a strike is not what they want, but what they have been forced to do.

The university said earlier this month that while it hoped for agreement with the unions, it was prepared to handle a strike.

"Should a strike occur,” the university said in a statement, “University of Rochester operations, including patient care at the Medical Center, will continue without disruption through the implementation of our contingency plans that will allow essential teaching, research and patient care activities to proceed."