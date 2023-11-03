© 2023 WXXI News
Spotted lanternflies found in the Rochester area

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
A spotted lanternfly.
For several years, warnings have been issued about the spread of an invasive pest from Asia that likes to feed on grapevines and fruit trees.

But the spotted lanternfly didn't show up in the Rochester area — until now.

Small, isolated populations of spotted lanternflies were found near Routes 104 and 390 in Greece, according to an alert issued Friday from Monroe County Cooperative Extension.

Agricultural specialists say it could be three to four years before the population expands and this becomes a widespread problem.

Their biggest concern is for local grape growers. The spotted lanternfly loves to feast on grape vines.

But the insect doesn't bite or spread disease among humans or other animals.

While the cooperative extension expects a great deal of effort to go into protecting New York's vineyards, they warn against the use of chemicals or other methods that could harm the enviornment.

The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. It migrated to Staten Island by 2020.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
