Thruway tolls to rise

Get ready to pay more to drive on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors on Monday voted to increase tolls by 5% beginning on Jan. 1, 2024 and by another 5% in 2027.

Officials said the increase will be the first toll adjustment for NY E-Z Pass customers since 2010.

Chief Financial Officer for the State Thruway, David Malone, told the board that the increases come after several public hearings and over 200 public comments received.

``As you're aware, in 2020, the authority lost close to $144 million through traffic reductions that occurred during the pandemic,” noted Malone, who said that even with the increases, toll rates on the New York State Thruway will remain among the lowest in the nation.

Malone said that providing a safe and reliable highway requires significant and sustained capital investment.

``The money needed to make these federal investments comes almost exclusively from tolls, the Authority does not receive any dedicated federal or state funding,” said Malone.

Norman Jones, former Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Services for the city of Rochester, was attending his first meeting as a member of the Thruway Authority board.

``I think the New York State Thruway is the best value for a transportation system in America,” said Jones, who added that, “I've had the opportunity to drive in Florida, Ohio, different states, and you are second to none.”

Thruway officials note that 75% of the bridges on the Thruway are more than 60 years old, and the toll increases will help preserve and rebuild this infrastructure.