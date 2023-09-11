After a missed deadline, URMC hospital workers say they'll keep working - and negotiating

The union contracts for Strong Memorial Hospital and University of Rochester healthcare and service workers have been extended for a limited time while both parties continue to negotiate over non-economic issues.

The 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, and 200 United SEIU represent more than 1,800 URMC patient care and services workers. The current contracts were scheduled to expire last Saturday, but a new deadline of September 23 has been set, after six unresolved bargaining sessions.

“We have members who are committed, have been committed, and they see the value of standing up and fighting for themselves,” said Tracey Harrison, 1199SEIU Vice President.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Tracey Harrison, Vice President of 1199SEIU Rochester/Corning

At the first bargaining session last month Harrison, who also leads the negotiations, said the union just laid out its proposal and was waiting for their employer to review it. At the time, Harrison said he was unsure about what management’s response would be, but he was hopeful.

“They have employees who have been essential, truly in every sense,” Harrison said. “They've shown up even before COVID, but even more so during COVID... pay them, make sure that you invest in them. “

The union workers are asking for better wages and a quality comprehensive package that will help keep and recruit more employees. Workers believe that these adjustments will help alleviate staffing shortages at both the hospital and on the university campus.

“We must put more emphasis on rewarding and paying workers that have maintained every department,” said Robert Brown, Patient Unit Secretary, in a recent press release.

To also help combat shortages, the unions would like to reduce the number of temporary employees in certain jobs and to shrink the probationary period for newly hired workers. In response, the university said that it will continue to bargain in good faith in effort to reach an agreement that is fair for both parties.

Negotiations are set to resume on September 11.

