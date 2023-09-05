NY making COVID-19 tests and masks available to schools

New York state is making COVID-19 test kits and masks available to schools who want them as the new school year begins.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state will make the COVID rapid test kits and masks available to school districts and BOCES by request.

This comes amid reports of the new BA.2.86 variant, and following a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer.

At this point, the Centers for Disease Control lists Monroe and nearby counties as having a low number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Hochul is also advising schools to follow CDC guidance to help protect students in the classroom and work with their local health department to implement any public health measures that are needed.

The governor said that, “frequent testing for COVID-19 is an important part of keeping our kids safe and preventing an outbreak.”

State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said that it’s important for everyone to remain vigilant as students return to the classroom this week.

An updated COVID-19 vaccine tailored to guard against certain variants is expected to be available this fall.

