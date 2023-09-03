Fatal fire under investigation in Irondequoit

Authorities in Irondequoit say a woman died after a fire late Saturday night.

The St. Paul Blvd. Fire Dept. and the Irondequoit Police Dept. responded to the Westage at the Harbor apartment complex on St. Paul Blvd. just before midnight.

Town officials say that according to several witnesses, flames could be seen shooting out from a nearby window air-conditioning unit and shortly after that, the apartment was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get a 59-year-old woman out of the apartment. She was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital and she later died of her injuries.

The cause of the fire has been preliminarily determined to be accidental.

The name of the victim has not been released yet pending notification of family members.

