© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Fatal fire under investigation in Irondequoit

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT

Authorities in Irondequoit say a woman died after a fire late Saturday night.

The St. Paul Blvd. Fire Dept. and the Irondequoit Police Dept. responded to the Westage at the Harbor apartment complex on St. Paul Blvd. just before midnight.

Town officials say that according to several witnesses, flames could be seen shooting out from a nearby window air-conditioning unit and shortly after that, the apartment was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get a 59-year-old woman out of the apartment. She was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital and she later died of her injuries.

The cause of the fire has been preliminarily determined to be accidental.

The name of the victim has not been released yet pending notification of family members.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman