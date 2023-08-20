EPA seeks public input on next phase of Great Lakes restoration

The Environmental Protection Agency is determining priorities for federal investments to protect and rehabilitate the Great Lakes.

Throughout the past 13 years, Congress has earmarked nearly $4 billion dollars for more than 7,000 projects under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The Initiative’s efforts in several states, including New York, support the revitalization of fish and wildlife habitats, eliminating toxic pollutants and reducing contaminated runoff from urban and agricultural areas.

This Wednesday, the EPA is inviting public feedback via a virtual public hearing to help shape the strategy for the Great Lakes Action Plan IV, which will inform the restoration initiatives from 2025 through 2029.

To attend the upcoming hearing, register here.