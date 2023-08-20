© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

EPA seeks public input on next phase of Great Lakes restoration

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published August 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
A view of the water with rocks in the background
Denise Young
/
WXXI News
Lake Ontario, a testament to the collective efforts of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as the EPA gears up for its next phase of environmental protection and seeks public input.

The Environmental Protection Agency is determining priorities for federal investments to protect and rehabilitate the Great Lakes.

Throughout the past 13 years, Congress has earmarked nearly $4 billion dollars for more than 7,000 projects under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The Initiative’s efforts in several states, including New York, support the revitalization of fish and wildlife habitats, eliminating toxic pollutants and reducing contaminated runoff from urban and agricultural areas.

This Wednesday, the EPA is inviting public feedback via a virtual public hearing to help shape the strategy for the Great Lakes Action Plan IV, which will inform the restoration initiatives from 2025 through 2029.

To attend the upcoming hearing, register here.

Local News
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
See stories by Jasmin Singer