Three Canandaigua Lake beaches closed due to high levels of bacteria

Three Canandaigua Lake beaches are closed due to elevated levels of bacteria.

That’s according to the Ontario County Health Department, which says that Kershaw Park, Deep Run Park and Onanda Park swimming beaches are closed after the recent laboratory testing showed the higher levels of bacteria.

Officials say that recent heavy rains and flooding contaminated stormwater into Canandaigua Lake. They say the types of bacteria discovered come from human and animal waste. The testing on July 11 showed levels of E. coli and other coliform bacteria above NYS beach water quality standards.

Officials say that people, pets and livestock should avoid contact with contaminated water, and if contact does occur, wash with soap and water and rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin says that the city’s municipal water supply is not affected. He says municipal water is treated and tested as required by the state and is safe to drink.