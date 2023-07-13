Ayette Jordan named The Little Theatre's new Executive Director

The Little Theatre / provided photo Ayette Jordan, the new Executive Director for The Little Theatre.

Rochester’s historic East End art house cinema has a new leader. The Little Theatre has announced that Ayette Jordan will be the new Executive Director.

In her new role, Jordan will provide overall leadership, supervision and direction at The Little with a focus on fundraising and development.

"The Little is quintessential Rochester,” Jordan said. “I am thrilled to be joining such an iconic institution and wonderful team."

“Ayette is a dynamic leader with an impressive list of accomplishments in the nonprofit and fundraising arena,” Norm Silverstein, President and CEO of WXXI and the Little Theatre Film Society said. “We look forward to Ayette joining The Little’s team.”

Prior to joining The Little, Jordan was Director of Development and Community Engagement at The Hochstein School, where she managed all development initiatives for the organization.

Before that she served as Director of Development for Garth Fagan Dance.

Jordan has over 15 years of leadership experience in fundraising. She has worked at higher education institutions in the northeast including the University of Rochester, Syracuse University, and Bank Street College in New York City.

Jordan will begin her new position on August 7.

