New York grants first adult-use retail cannabis licenses in the Finger Lakes

On the same day the state’s Cannabis Control Board was issuing the first new dispensary licenses for applicants in the Finger Lakes region, some cultivators in the business say they are fighting for their survival.

The Board met in Buffalo, where members heard from people like Jeff Jones, a farmer from the Finger Lakes region. He said while New York may have had good intentions with its fledgling cannabis industry, it needs to act now to increase access to markets.

``I am profoundly disappointed in the current direction and deeds of the state of New York and the many entities represented in this room,” said Jones. “Collectively, these agencies are not moving fast enough to create a viable marketplace for small businesses.”

Many who spoke want the state to approve a proposal now that would allow licensed businesses to set up shop in a farmers’ market-like setting.

`Just give us some outlet. Any outlet. You can call it anything. It doesn't matter. Just give us an outlet. Give us a chance,” said Carrie Trammel of Jamestown.

Richard McCullogh of Rochester told the board his concern is how to help Black farmers afford the chance to enter the cannabis market, asking the board, ``What are your thoughts and ideas and efforts to help us even have a chance to get into the market? “In other words, we need grants we low interest loans, something to get started.”

A major focus of the state’s cannabis law is social and economic equity and incentivizing those who have been affected the most by cannabis prohibition.

The state’s Cannabis Control Board on Thursday approved 36 new Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, including the first 7 in the Finger Lakes region. Issuing licenses here had been delayed by litigation.

During the public comment period at today’s (Thursday’s) board meeting, many cultivators complained the state is taking too long to allow products to come to market, and some say they may not recover from their losses.

A financial one, particularly how Black farmers can afford entering the cannabis market...

Board Chair Tremaine Wright told participants that she appreciated their feedback and said that it did not fall upon deaf ears.