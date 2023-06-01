Wegmans to close its multi-level store in Natick, Massachusetts

Wegmans is closing a Boston area supermarket that was one of more unusual designs for the company.

The store, located in the town of Natick, is a two-level store and it opened in 2018.

But Brien Kendrick, a human resources official with Wegmans in New England, said “with this non-traditional location we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work.”

The Natick store was Wegmans’ first multi-level store within a major mall, and it was is one of the company’s largest locations. It included a cart conveyor system with an adjacent escalator for customers.

There are 365 employees, both full and part-time at the Natick store, and all employees are being offered positions at other Wegmans supermarkets. The company said that for employees who can’t make the transition to another location, there will be a severance package available to them.

MacKendrick said that Wegmans’ New England division has 2,700 total employees and they are not planning on closing any other stores in the chain. He said that Wegmans is “eager to pursue new store locations in the area for the future.”