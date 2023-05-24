City Hall employees to receive one-time 'retention payments'

Some City of Rochester employees will be getting extra cash from the city in an effort to keep them on staff.

They’re called retention payments, and Mayor Malik Evans calls the one-time payments a “meaningful and tangible way” to make working for the city an even more attractive proposition in what is an increasingly competitive job market.

Evans announced on Tuesday that he will provide one-time payments to most full and part time city workers to express his appreciation for their continued efforts in serving the Rochester community.

Approximately 1,500 full time employees will get a $2,000 payment, and 600 part-time workers will receive a $1,000 payment in their June paychecks.

That adds up to about a $4 million cost, which the mayor says will be funded from the surplus the city expects to generate for its current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

City Council approval is not required to make these payments, and the mayor’s senior management team, elected officials and temporary and seasonal employees are not eligible.

Sworn employees in the police and fire departments have already negotiated retention payments.