Apple Cinemas to take over former Regal theater space at Greece Ridge mall

Apple Cinemas, a Massachusetts-based chain which is already working on putting its first location in New York state into Pittsford Plaza, is now working on installing another local theater.

Wilmorite, which operates local malls and Pittsford Plaza, said on Tuesday that Apple will put a theater into the space former occupied by Regal Cinemas at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

The Regal theater complex closed earlier this year after its parent company ran into financial problems and closed a number of theaters around the country.

Bill Judkins is Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Mall at Greece Ridge and Pittsford Plaza and said that having a theater back in the Greece Ridge location is an important part of attracting shoppers there.

“We have anchor stores but a movie theater is definitely a destination point. People make a point to go there, and they very frequently will combine that with shopping or dining,” said Judkins.

He also noted that Apple Cinemas will be making a number of improvements at the former Regal site.

“They definitely are going to renovate, they have luxury style seating, the ability to order pub-style food from your seat and they will also have a full bar,” said Judkins.

The Pittsford Plaza location, which ran into some delays last year, is expected to have the Apple Cinemas theaters open sometime this summer. Judkins says plans for completing the Greece location are still in the works, but he anticipates that will happen sometime early next year.