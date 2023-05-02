Rochester summit explores opportunities for Asian Americans

Upstate New Yorkers who identify as Asian Americans are coming to Rochester this weekend for a first-of-its kind event in the region.

An Asian American/Pacific Islander Summit is taking place at the India Community Center of Rochester, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Rd, Macedon, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The free event will include panel discussions on mental health and shared experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as sessions on economic empowerment for members of the Asian community.

"Oftentimes, when we think about minority and women-owned business entities in New York state, we're thinking primarily about the Black and brown community because they've been very vocal and organized and they're doing incredibly good work," said state Sen. Jeremy Cooney. "But what about Asian Americans? How do they fit into that conversation?"

Cooney was 6 months old when he was adopted by a single American mother from an orphanage in Kolkata, India.

He said he takes his Asian heritage seriously and feels a special responsibility to other Asian people who have made America their home. A goal of the summit, he said, is to understand their specific needs.

"And how we can be of better service to them, not just as a government entity, but as communities and cities," Cooney said.

According to U.S. Census data, Monroe County has roughly 30,000 residents who identify as either Asian American or Pacific Islander. That reflects about 4 percent of the county's population.

The Pew Research Center says Asian Americans are the fastest-growing ethnic minority group in the United States.