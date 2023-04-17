Conference in Rochester provides resources for girls 10-16

Helping girls ages 10-16 learn more about the mental and emotional health resources available to them was the focus of a weekend event in Rochester.

The event at East High School on Saturday was the 4th annual Mother Daughter conference, and it was put together by an organization called You Are Beautifully Made.

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Ronieka Burns, CEO of You are Beautifully Made, LLC, which organized a weekend conference focused on girls 10-16.

Ronieka Burns is the Founder & CEO of You are Beautifully Made. She was inspired to start this organization four years ago after her daughter was diagnosed with mental illness. Burns said she looked throughout the community to try to get some resources and support for her family.

She said that it was difficult to find that support.

“So I created this organization to provide a platform for mothers and daughters to get the resources that they need to focus on mental health,” explained Burns. “We deal with relationship building and coping mechanisms and everything for everyday life, just to show support and love.”

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Tanya Dawson with her two nieces, 10-year-old Anastasia and 7-year-old Elisa. They all attended Saturday's Mother Daughter conference at East H.S.

Burns’ goal is to continue helping mothers and daughters build their relationships and raise awareness of signs of mental health and how to cope with it.

One attendee at the Saturday conference was Tanya Dawson, a medical assistant at Rochester Regional Health. She is raising two of her young nieces after her brother died.

Dawson said this event was an opportunity for children to hear from other adult, to help enforce what parents and guardians are saying.

“It takes a village to raise a child and this is part of a village that is going to help impact so hopefully this message and these presenters will be part of a village that will help your child in any way,” said Dawson.

