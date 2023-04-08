Well-known local business leader and philanthropist John "Dutch" Summers has died

A well-known figure in Rochester business and philanthropic circles has died. John “Dutch” Summers died Friday at the age of 84.

Summers’ father, John A. Summers, founded Jasco Tools in 1951 and his son took over the company while he was in his mid 20s.

According to a statement provided through the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Summers grew Jasco (later known as Graywood Companies) into a global equity firm with business ventures in 17 states and in five countries.

Summers also had ownership interests in a number of other businesses including The Strathallan Hotel, 3 City Center and Pittsford Place.

Ken Marvald, a longtime friend of Summers who is also General Counsel for Graywood Companies said in a statement that, “Despite his immense contributions, Dutch never sought recognition for his charitable endeavors.”

Summers was a co-founder of the Rochester Rump Group which merged into what is now the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Its current President and CEO Bob Duffy said that in addition to his enormous business and economic impact on the community, it was Summers’ generosity that defined him.

Duffy said that “there are thousands of individuals and families who he assisted financially, never seeking attention or credit for it.”

Summers had served as a trustee of RIT and founded the Summers Foundation with his late wife Jayne, to support educational, health and human service organizations.

When Jayne died, Summer later married Sandy Parker, former president of the Rochester Business Alliance, and the two were active in supporting a number of educational organizations.

Parker died in 2021.