Children have a second school day disrupted by anonymous bomb threat in Hilton

For the second time this week, an anonymous email was sent to WXXI and other local media outlets, threatening to bomb buildings in the Hilton Central School District and the home of district Superintendent Casey Kosiorek.

An email sent shortly before 8 a.m. Friday said Molotov cocktails would be thrown into the district's office. Wednesday's email stated that pipe bombs had been placed in school buildings throughout the district. A Batavia address listed in the email as Kosiorek's home was incorrect.

Both emails decried an LGTBQ-themed book in the Hilton High School library, which the writer referred to as pornographic material and demanded that it be removed.

In a letter to parents Friday, the district said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was determining the credibility of the latest threat. No explosive devices were found during Wednesday’s search.

On Wednesday, more than 5,000 students and staff were evacuated from their schools. On Friday, the district said some elementary school students would be held on their buses. One school's opening was delayed by two hours, and Merton Williams Middle School and the high school were on lockout.