Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine calls for more support as Russian war continues

Jennifer Watkins / provided photo Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

A former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine was in Geneva this week, speaking Thursday night at a forum at at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

Marie Yovanovitch was here to talk about her stint as Ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019, as well as draw on her experience of more than 30 year in the U.S. Foreign Service.

Speaking with WXXI news, Yovanovitch credited President Biden’s administration for helping to support Ukraine, but she thinks even more aid is needed so that the Ukrainians can repel the Russian invasion.

“Why it's important is that if Russia is victorious, if Russia is rewarded with parts of Ukrainian territory, illegally annexed, Russia will keep on going,” said Yovanovitch.” Vladimir Putin has told us this, he has written this, that he wants to gather the Russian land, the historically Russian lands.”

Yovanovitch echoed comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who told Congress that support of Ukraine is not something that should be looked at as charity, it’s an investment in global security.

In terms of any potential peace talks, the former ambassador does not see either side being ready for that right now.

“They want to improve their situation on the ground so that they have the best hand in going into any kinds of negotiations,” said Yovanovitch. “And, I really hope that our assistance, the assistance from the West will provide that upper hand to Ukraine, and Russia realizes once and for all, that invading neighbors is not the way to go.”

Yovanovitch was in Ukraine recently and says that while the people there are “committed and courageous,” they are also tired and she hopes the U.S. can step up support to that country.

