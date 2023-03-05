Geneva Police investigate graffiti containing hateful and offensive messages

Geneva Police say they are investigating several instances of graffiti in that city that include hateful and offensive messages.

Police responded to a house on Munson Avenue on Sunday for a report of graffiti located on an outbuilding.

While investigating, officers sound several other markings on personal property, residences, businesses, playgrounds, outbuildings and vehicles.

Police say the graffiti was located on Humbert Street, Gulvin Park, Geneva Club Beverage, the Finger Lakes Welcome Center and Seneca Lake State Park.

The graffiti is scribed in black and yellow spray paint.

Geneva Police are urging residents to report any graffiti or acts of vandalism on their personal property. They are also asking residents to review their personal surveillance footage for any suspect(s) in the area of East North Street, Wadsworth Street, Herbert Street, Hallenbeck Avenue and Middle Street.

The incidents are believed to have occurred between Saturday, March 4th at 8:00PM to Sunday, March 5th at 7:00AM.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Geneva Police Department at 315.789.1111 or the On-Duty Supervisor at 315.828.6789.

And police say that all information can remain anonymous.