Providers working to combat opioid and overdose crisis can apply for state funding

Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week that the state will provide almost $9 million for outpatient treatment programs to combat the statewide opioid and overdose crisis,

The funding, which comes out of the state’s opioid settlement fund, will be divided up among as many as 18 treatment providers across the state.

The state’s goal is to establish more comprehensive integrated programs to make it easier for those with substance use disorder to access multiple services in one location.

Reports from the state’s health department show that opioid-related overdoses increased by 14% from 2021 to 2022. Outpatient emergency visits due to opioid overdoses increased by 12% within the same period.

The funds will expand access to inpatient, outpatient and residential treatment programs, as well as medication to treat addiction.

Providers can apply for the grants on the state’s Office of Addictions Services and Supports website.

Huther Doyle is an addiction recovery service provider in Monroe County, and its president and CEO, Kelly Reed, said the organization will be applying for some of the funds.

“Despite everyone’s very best efforts, the opioid epidemic continues to outpace our efforts and place countless numbers of our friends and neighbors at risk of overdose and death,” Reed said in a statement. "At Huther Doyle, we recognize that the story for everyone who is struggling with an addiction is a unique story. The approach towards recovery needs to be just as unique.”

Reed said the money would allow the nonprofit to expand both the work it is doing in its clinic as well as the outreach and harm reduction work they’re doing through its mobile treatment unit.

This report is part of a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing the overdose epidemic. New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can call 1-877-846-7369. Available addiction treatment can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov.