Mark Assini announces GOP run for County Executive

Mark Assini, the former Gates town supervisor who now works in the private sector, has announced he will run as a Republican for Monroe County Executive.

Assini, who currently is an executive with American Rock Salt in Livingston County, said that his platform includes an emphasis on public safety and also creating more jobs.

He said he’s not been happy with the way those two areas have been addressed,

“I love everything about Monroe County and I just couldn’t sit back and let this happen,” Assini said. “I know I can make a difference, I know I can make some of the changes to improve things for the county, for the quality of life that people live. And I’m doing well now in the private sector, but I just can’t sit back and allow this to continue without trying to make some positive changes.”

County Executive Adam Bello, a Democrat, has not officially announced his re-election bid yet, but he is expected to run. A statement released by County Democratic Chairman Stephen DeVay said that, “Since his election in 2019, County Executive Bello has provided common sense solutions to the issues facing our community. His 2023 budget passed unanimously, reducing the property tax rate to its lowest in decades.”

DeVay also said that Bello “championed unprecedented increases in public safety” and overhauled the county’s economic development strategies.

Assini, who ran twice, unsuccessfully for Congress, is also a former Monroe County legislator. He said that he’s not discouraged about the party enrollment advantage that Democrats have in the county.

“I'm going to run the race, I'm not going to worry about winning or losing, I think we can win,” said Assini. “And I think with a local year with local townships running that does give an advantage to the Republican in this case, but I don't want to focus on that. I want to focus on how to move this community forward. Yes, I think I can win. I have a strategy to win.”