MCC to expand Applied Technologies Center, move it to the main Brighton campus

There’s a major expansion coming for Monroe Community College involving the Applied Technologies Center, which has been located on West Henrietta Road since 1995.

Officials announced Thursday that the center will move to MCC’s main campus in Brighton in 2026.

MCC President DeAnna Burt-Nanna said that by moving to an expanded facility, it will help the college offer increased opportunities for more local residents.

“With the latest support in federal funding, MCC increases its ability to prepare diverse residents for in-demand careers, which pay families sustaining wages,” Burt-Nanna said.

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) echoed that sentiment, saying that the programs offered in areas that include automotive, precision machining, and optics can provide solid career opportunities.

“These affordable two-year programs are giving educational opportunities to students from all backgrounds, especially low-income students, students who haven’t had the opportunity to have an education that will allow them to have fruitful careers, that will continue to allow these investments to uplift those families, provide countless benefits to the region both economically and socially,” Morelle said.

Morelle also announced a $3.5 million federal investment in the expansion project which will involve construction of a new building.

Those funds will be part of a $35 million project that will not only provide space for expanding the programs provided now on West Henrietta Road, but also help MCC develop more space for the optics program.

That total project cost includes a mix of federal, state and county dollars, and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said he thinks it’s a worthwhile investment.

“Because taxpayers will see a return on this investment … that’s how we’re going to grow our economy, we have a lot of young people who are looking for new skills and career paths that don’t come with that high level of excessive student debt,” Bello said.

Burt-Nanna said that MCC remains focused on strengthening the “talent pipeline" to ensure a robust technician workforce for the Finger Lakes region.

