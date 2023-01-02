Longtime area real estate columnist Edith Lank has died

A longtime area observer of the real estate scene has died.

Edith Lank, who frequently appeared on WXXI talk shows over the years and also wrote an advice column on real estate died on Jan. 1 at the age of 96.

Lank worked for newspapers since her high school years and created an advice column on real estate in the 1970s estate that eventually was distributed to more than 100 newspapers including the Democrat & Chronicle.

She wrote her last column in 2019 and also taught at St. John Fisher University and lectured on real estate nationally.

Edith Lank wrote real estate licensing textbooks and was a former director of the Real Estate Educators Association.

A service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Temple Beth El. The family will receive friends at Temple Beth El Tuesday following the burial until 6 pm and Wednesday, January, 4, from 5-8 pm.