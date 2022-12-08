© 2022 WXXI News
People of color are less likely to get home loans approved in Rochester

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published December 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST
For Sale
Karen Roach/Karen Roach - stock.adobe.com
New York state released a second report Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, on its ongoing inquiry into potential redlining.

Getting a home loan if you are a person of color or live in predominately minority neighborhoods continues to be a challenge in Rochester and elsewhere.

A state report out Thursday looked at mortgage lending in Rochester, Syracuse and Long Island. It highlighted the disparities by lender and geographically — which in Rochester was evident in neighborhoods to the north and south of downtown.

Investigators found loan approval rates for people of color were well below community averages in each metro area. And when comparing the size of the local minority population to the share of approved mortgages? The largest gap was in Rochester.

People of color make up 24% of Greater Rochester’s population. But the report found they received only 11% of approved mortgages.

A map of Rochester shows mortgages approved for 2016-21 with areas shaded for high minority population and historically redlined areas showing a lower home loan origination volume in each.
New York State Department of Financial Services
Dots reflect properties with approved mortgages for the period 2016-21. Areas shaded in purpose have a minority population greater than 80% of total population. Historically redlined areas also are shown. The map shows a lower home loan origination volume in each.

Advantage Federal Credit Union scored best overall when it came to lending to people of color and to borrowers in predominately minority neighborhoods. Community Bank scored lowest.

This was the Department of Financial Services’ second report looking into possible redlining across the state. Redlining refers to illegal housing discrimination, be it refusing to lend to certain people or in certain neighborhoods, or imposing more onerous terms based on race or ethnicity.

The first report, released last year, found disparities in Buffalo, and an increasing role of nonbank mortgage lenders. That prompted changes in state law aimed at closing the gap.

A message left for Community Bank was not immediately returned.

Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's business and development reporter. He has been covering Rochester since 2005, working most of that time as an investigative reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
