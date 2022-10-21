Monroe County among locations chosen for new opioid crisis campaign launch

Monroe County has been selected to take part in a national campaign to help combat the opioid crisis.

The awareness campaign, funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, involves 32 other counties across New York State, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Ohio.

The campaign will use advertisements and outreach to inform the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

Officials said the study will pay closer attention to populations who are disproportionately affected by the overdose crisis, including African American and Latino men.

County Executive Adam Bello said the goal is to establish sustainable ways to prevent overdoses and address the long-term causes of addiction.

“Fighting the opioid and Fentanyl crisis will take a community response countywide,” Bello said. “We're losing loved ones to their struggle with addiction and fatal overdoses.”

So far this year, 435 overdoses have been reported in Monroe County, 97 of which have been fatal.

Bello said as part of the campaign, the county published an interactive digital map that shows where boxes of naloxone, a generic version of Narcan, are located within the county.

Dr. Mike Mendoza demonstrates using narcan

“This is about harm reduction. This is about saving lives,” Bello said. “Every time there's an overdose in our community, it's seconds that are going to save a life.”

The county has placed 50 boxes of Naloxone in public and private businesses around the area, and officials said approximately 500 more will be arriving.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, public health commissioner, said residents can also be proactive by learning how to recognize when someone is having an overdose, learning how to use Naloxone or Narcan, and by keeping a box or two of Narcan on hand.

“It could save the life of someone you know, or someone you don't know,” Mendoza said.

Residents can also sign up for free naloxone training on a new county website.

Bello also encouraged residents to use the county’s new 24/7 opioid crisis hotline. The number is (585) 753-5300.

The hotline links individuals and families to treatment prevention and resources available to them in the community.

“We want to be where people are, and make sure that if anybody is in crisis, if anybody is seeking help..that help is available,” Bello said.