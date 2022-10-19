© 2022 WXXI News
Parents can now get their kids 5 and up the new bivalent booster

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen
Published October 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Stock photo: Doctor gives young girl a vaccine shot
Zivica Kerkez/kerkezz
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a doctor giving a young girl a vaccine shot. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, that children ages 5 and older are now eligible to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.

Good news parents. Children ages 5 and older are now eligible to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions changed their guidelines to clear the way for younger children to get the booster.

The bivalent booster is a combination of the original vaccine and other components meant to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.

"The new bivalent booster is the first available made to target the currently circulating Omicron subvariants, offering the most important protection for children and adults yet,” said New York State Health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. She added that getting all your shots is the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.

The state’s department of health recommends that children wait at least two months after receiving the initial vaccine series to get boosted.

Officials said children 5 years and older can receive the Pfizer shot, and those ages 6 and older can get the Moderna shot.

"I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get these boosters to protect themselves, their families, their children, and our communities from this virus as we head into the cold weather months," Hochul said.

Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is a health and environment reporter. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen