Rochester man injured in Sunday night high-rise fire

Rochester fire officials say that one man is in guarded condition after a fire at a high-rise apartment complex on Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at the building at 200 Seth Green Drive at about 8:45 p.m. Crews arriving did not immediately see flames, but as they investigated, they found a fire in an apartment on the 8th floor.

They found one man on the floor in that apartment.

Firefighters got the man out of the building and he was taken to the hospital, suffering from severe smoke inhalation and burns to his body.

The man was able to tell firefighters there was no one else in the apartment. Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to that 8th floor apartment and there was minor damage to some other apartments, but no other tenants were injured.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause for the fire.