Rochester man injured in Sunday night high-rise fire

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 12, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT
Seth Green Drive fire
Rochester Fire Dept.
/
Public Information Officer/Twitter
Rochester firefighters responded to a high-rise fire on Seth Green Dr. Sunday night.

Rochester fire officials say that one man is in guarded condition after a fire at a high-rise apartment complex on Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at the building at 200 Seth Green Drive at about 8:45 p.m. Crews arriving did not immediately see flames, but as they investigated, they found a fire in an apartment on the 8th floor.

They found one man on the floor in that apartment.

Firefighters got the man out of the building and he was taken to the hospital, suffering from severe smoke inhalation and burns to his body.

The man was able to tell firefighters there was no one else in the apartment. Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to that 8th floor apartment and there was minor damage to some other apartments, but no other tenants were injured.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause for the fire.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
