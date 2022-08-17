St. John Fisher receives $1.1 million grant to improve nursing through diversity

St. John Fisher University officials say that a federal grant totaling $1.1 million will help Fisher with its goal of increasing the pipeline of diverse nurses in that profession.

The university’s Fisher Improves Nursing through Diversity (FIND) program is being funded by that grant, which is spread over three years, from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Nursing Workforce Diversity Program.

St. John Fisher’s Wegmans School of Nursing is one of only eight grant awardees in New York state.

The program’s main goal is to increase the number of underrepresented minority students in the nursing program and to increase diversity within the nursing school’s faculty.

Students enrolled in the FIND program will receive an annual scholarship and support services to ensure their success at Fisher.

The dean of the School of Nursing, Tricia Gatlin, says this grant “will allow us to make deep, sustainable, structural change that’s going to improve the lives of our students, our faculty and the health outcomes of those in the Rochester area.”

